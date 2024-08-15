Cesar Pina Is Allegedly Driving For Uber & Lyft Amid Fraud Case

Tough times for Cesar Pina.

Cesar Pina came to prominence thanks to his association with DJ Envy. Overall, the two were business partners in a real estate endeavor. Envy touted Pina's business acumen on numerous occasions and even introduced Pina to his famous friends. However, Envy was scrutinized following the revelation that Pina was running an alleged scheme on his investors. Eventually, Pina was arrested and charged with fraud. Meanwhile, Envy has been seen as a victim in all of this, and is not facing charges.

According to AllHipHop, Pina's legal woes have continued and it has left him in a bit of a bind. Overall, he isn't exactly employable right now. Furthermore, with legal fees piling up, he needs to find a way to make money. Consequently, the real estate investor has decided to start driving for Uber and Lyft in the meantime. It is honest work, however, considering what he was doing before, many would see this as a downgrade.

Cesar Pina Takes Up New Line Of Work

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: DJ Envy, Brandon Medford, and Cesar Piña on October 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Brandon Medford Enterprises)

Pina has a long road ahead of him, and only time will tell whether or not he can overcome this legal issue. Having said that, there is no doubt that this whole situation has brought forth scrutiny to some of the people Pina was associated with. Only time will tell how this all shakes out.

Pina has a long road ahead of him, and only time will tell whether or not he can overcome this legal issue. Having said that, there is no doubt that this whole situation has brought forth scrutiny to some of the people Pina was associated with. Only time will tell how this all shakes out.