Dem Franchise Boyz
- MusicParlae Slams Fat Joe After He Accuses Dem Franchise Boyz Of Biting His Sound"If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a!" the group member fired off at the Terror Squad mogul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBow Wow Announces "The Millennium Tour: Turn Up" With Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Crime Mob, Bobby V & MoreOther artists include Pleasure P, Sammie, Ying Tang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchise Boyz, Lil Scrappy, Travis Porter, Trillville, and a "Making The Band" reunion.By Erika Marie