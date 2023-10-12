Travis Scott Announces new Flavor Of His Cacti Seltzer

Travis Scott has his hands in about every single thing he can. He's been in the worlds of fashion and music pretty extensively for over a decade now. Earlier this year he even dabbled in filmmaking when he released the CIRCUS MAXIMUS movie alongside his new album UTOPIA. He's also joined many other celebs by tapping into the adult beverage market. He did that with his Cacti line of hard seltzers, which were met with mixed reviews by fans. But now there's officially a new flavor on the way soon. It's called Paradise Slice and comes in a slick blue can.

Fans in the comments had mixed reactions to the beverage announcement. Some of them reacted with optimism. "the original cacti tasted like sh*t lol i hope these good," the top comment reads. Others complain at the drop in alcohol percentage from the original line of seltzers. Past Cacti drinks were 7% whereas the new flavor is just 5%. "5% nigga pls" and "bro the original ones were 7%, bs they even took them off the market," two other fans reacted. Check out the post itself and the reactions to it below.

Travis Scott Has A New Seltzer Flavor Coming

Just as some of the biggest tours of the year from artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift are coming to a close, Travis is just getting started. His CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour kicked off overnight with a wild show in Charlotte. His tour is expected to draw pretty close scrutiny following the tragedy at his Astroworld festival.

Last week, Travis Scott's UTOPIA became the highest-selling rap album of 2023, passing Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains. It has a good shot at maintaining that title with a few months head start on Drake's For All The Dogs. Given that UTOPIA narrowly sold more in its first week than Dogs did it seems like it has a good shot at holding firm. Do you think you'll try Travis Scott's newest flavor of Cacti seltzer? Let us know in the comment section below.

