Travis Scott Submits “UTOPIA” For Grammys Consideration, Jumps Tables To Reach Jay-Z

For All The Dogs by Drake is the talk of the town right now, but for many hip-hop fans, it lives in the shadow of another 2023 album. Moreover, Travis Scott's UTOPIA is still one of the most played, acclaimed, and talked-about projects this year, and fans love to debate over which one's better. Of course, there are very different contexts: we had to wait about a year for one and five for the other. But La Flame clearly wanted- and still wants- to go big with this LP, and just officially submitted it for consideration at the Grammys.

Furthermore, this is actually quite the comical and somewhat back-handed move if you think about it. After all, UTOPIA saw Travis Scott saying that losing at the 2019 Grammys "turned" him "to a beast" on the second song on the tracklist. As such, maybe he wants to prove them wrong, simply try just in case, or maybe make a statement. But the more likely scenario is that the Houston MC is like many other massive artists in the game right now: that Grammy is a big goal to reach.

Read More: Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Becomes The Best Selling Rap Album Of The Year

Travis Scott's UTOPIA Might Be At The 2024 Grammys

Regardless of all that, though, Travis Scott doesn't need a Grammy to validate his success, artistry, or lifestyle. He can still live it up as much as he wants, like he recently did at Jay-Z's blackjack tournament charity event. In fact, there's a clip that fans found of the 32-year-old walking over various tables to make it to where Hov was at the gathering. Many found it pretty funny, especially the reactions of the New York legend's entourage. Is that what people mean when they talk about overcoming obstacles?

La Flame Improvises Route To Hov

If so, then Trav's overcome a lot in his life and career, even if public favor isn't at an all-time high due to his association with the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Still, it seems like he's doing his part to sort that out in court and continue his path forward. Whether you agree with that or not, it's unlikely that UTOPIA will be absent from 2023 conversations, be it from fans or the Recording Academy. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: Travis Scott Tour Tickets Reselling For Cheap Due To Low Demand: Report