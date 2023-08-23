Consequence Reworks “BLOOD STAIN 2”

A little over a year ago, Queens, New York rap legend Consequence released another collaboration with Kanye West. The single, “Blood Stain,” did not have a Ye verse, but he provided another fire beat per usual. Consequence also bodied it with his tremendous command of the mic and dazzling verses. The song was received so well that the 46-year-old decided to release a sequel titled, “BLOOD STAIN 2.” It brought on the likes of Miami rap icon Rick Ross and R&B singer Amerie.

The second version was put out on streaming services almost a year later on March 17, 2023. However, a final rendition is on YouTube, but this time it is without Rozay’s opening verse. Instead, it only includes Amerie’s intro where she sings, “From the blood stain (ooh) / I know just one thing / There’s love and there’s pain / I’mma rise through my veins, yeah / It’s from the blood stains (ooh).” Then, it hops into the second Consequence verse and then back to Amerie’s outro.

Is Consequence’s Song Still Heat?

Overall, does this edition of Consequence’s track still sound just as good? Well, we will leave that up to you guys in the comments. However, the production is still great, nothing has changed there. Ye and Consequence have so much chemistry so that part is flawless. He rides the beat perfectly and Amerie, who was singing the background vocals in the original song gets the full credit here and they sound wonderful. Her part is very catchy and adds a nice atmosphere to a more overall aggressive tone.

What are your thoughts on this rework of Consequence’s “BLOOD STAIN 2?” Which version do you prefer, the original, the version with Rick Ross, or this one? Are Kanye West and Consequence an underrated duo in hip-hop history? We want to hear what you have to say, so leave all of your comments and opinions in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

So, you can’t help what’s in your DNA

On the block, I would make at least a G a day

Young and the one who was really in the streets

Couldn’t get Kelis ’cause I couldn’t get a lease

