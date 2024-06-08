JAY-Z Comes Under Fire For Educational Campaign In Philadelphia

Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
The move isn't going over well with everyone.

JAY-Z is facing backlash on social media for the announcement that Roc Nation is helping dish out $300 million in scholarships to Philadelphia students in grades K-12 through the PASS program (Pennsylvania Award for Student Success). Throughout June, the company will be hosting a series of events to educate the public about the program. While it seems like a worthy philanthropic effort on the surface, critics feel its true mission is to undermine public school funding in service of further privatizing education.

"Just to be clear for those not in Pennsylvania, the legislation Jay-Z is supporting here is a Republican-led effort to gut public education, spearheaded by future Trump cabinet member Jeffrey Yass," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Whether Jay-Z or the upper middle-class family on the block: if you have resources and don’t allocate them to local public schools, you are making a moral and political choice. Taking children out of public schools in favor of private IS PRECISELY what hurts the most vulnerable."

JAY-Z & Beyonce Attend Louis Vuitton Show During Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Jay Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris, France.

Roc Nation announced the move earlier this week. “We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” Roc Nation Managing Director of Philanthropy Dania Diaz said in a statement caught by Billboard. “Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

JAY-Z Faces Backlash Online

Most of the social media backlash came in response to XXL's coverage of the news. Check out some of the posts below. Be on the lookout for further updates on JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

