🎓 Jay-Z's Roc Nation Announces $300M Philly Education Campaign

Roc Nation is committed to helping Philadelphia students from low-income households get the opportunities they deserve.

Today, it was announced that Jay-Z will be using his empire for good with an impressive educational campaign in Philadelphia. Reportedly, the campaign will give students from low-income households around the city opportunities to secure up to $300M in scholarships. The company will be hosting various events in the region next week to educate attendees about Senate Bill 757, also known as the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS). It aims to help students at the state's lowest-performing schools by increasing educational opportunities.

“We have enjoyed such a special connection with Philadelphians, so we’ve made it our mission to invest in the long-term success of the city’s changemakers,” Dania Diaz, Managing Director of Philanthropy at Roc Nation says of the campaign. “Impact starts with the students and with awareness. We want to empower the youth and families with the knowledge to pursue their scholastic dreams, make their voices heard and become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Confirms Its Commitment To Philadelphia

Producer Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

This is far from the first time Roc Nation has shown its commitment to the city of Philadelphia, however. The company has been working alongside REFORM Alliance for five years with the goal of transforming the state's probation and parole system. It's also put on the Made in America Festival regularly since 2012. Unfortunately, the music festival was been canceled both this year and in 2023. It promises, however, to make "an exciting return" in the coming years.