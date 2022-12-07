A Toronto native is getting the opportunity of a lifetime, thanks to Jay-Z. Samantha Samaka was awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years. Samaka took to Twitter to thank the Hip Hop mogul and Roc Nation’s School of Music for thee scholarship money.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR MY TUITION BEING PAID,” Samaka tweeted. “I LOVE @BEYONCE & JAY Z! SO HONORED TO BE THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN FROM TORONTO TO BE ACCEPTED INTO JAY Z’S SCHOOL OF MUSIC.” Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. The school, based in Brooklyn, New York, allows students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The upcoming singer-rapper shared the acceptance letter from the university’s Vocal Performance BM program. “Live the LIU experience with over 280,000 alumni worldwide, in-demand majors, access to prominent internship placements and successful careers,” the acceptance letter read. “Shark Nation has over 30 Division I teams, state-of-the-art exercise and e-sports facilities, access to CEOs and leaders in industries, and a vibrant campus life filled with opportunities to expand your social and professional networks.”

Samantha was also awarded a $10,000 Excellence Award. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez released a statement about the entertainment company’s partnership with LIU. “This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond.”

THANKYOU SO MUCH FOR MY TUITION BEING PAID 🙏🏾📚🏆. I LOVE @BEYONCE & JAY Z!!!!! I AM SO SO SO SO HONORED TO BE THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN FROM TORONTO, CANADA TO BE ACCEPTED INTO JAY Z’S SCHOOL OF MUSIC 👩🏽‍🎤!!! WORK IN SILENCE. LOUD RESULTS. ❤️, I got the scholarship oh my God 🔥🔥🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/7qgChz4J9K — SAMi 🧚🏾‍♀️🐉 (@okaaysami) December 3, 2022

We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.” The school will also assist in the development of young talent by offering summer residential camps for high school students.