A Famous Club Owned By Jay-Z Just Closed After 20 Years

According to XXL, Jay-Z’s 40/40 club in New York has closed after 20 years. Jay opened up the club in Manhattan two decades ago with it serving as the flagship location for a series of 40/40 clubs throughout the country. The location reportedly closed its doors at the end of July. While there are plans to supposedly open a new location somewhere in New York later this year, the familiar location where it stood for 20 years has now officially ceased operations. The club has had some issues in the past with two notable incidents in 2012 standing out. It was briefly shut down for health code violations and was sued by a former chef for $1.5 million.

Since opening the original 40/40 club in Manhattan others have popped up around the country. Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Brooklyn, and Atlanta got their own versions of the club in following years. The former two have since closed with the Vegas location in particular not lasting very long. Though the venture ultimately came to a close, Jay-Z is still among the most impressive businessmen in rap. Earlier this month Variety released a list of the best hip-hop executives and of course, Jay was included. He made the list alongside artists like 50 Cent, Dr, Dre, Diddy, Lil Wayne, and more.

Jay-Z’s Original 40/40 Club Closes

REPORT: Jay-Z's 40/40 Club in New York closes after 20 yearshttps://t.co/SCcNN8Mdgn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 9, 2023

Last week, Jay-Z spotted a fan on NBC News showing off canvas painting of Beyonce that she took with her to the Renaissance tour. Clearly, Jay liked the paintings and reached out to in order to purchase the paintings from the fan. Her name was Lauryn Michele and she got to meet Jay and have a photo-op with him as he purchased the pieces.

Jay-Z is also looking into soccer ownership. His Roc Nation company recently made some investments into international soccer in Brasil and Italy. They also reportedly hope to one day join the ownership group of a Premier League team. What do you think of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in New York being forced to close down? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jay-Z Once Told RZA He Inspired “The Blueprint,” The Wu-Tang Clan Legend Says

[Via]