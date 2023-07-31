Jay-Z Reportedly Has Interest In Purchasing This Premier League Team

Jay-Z is easily one of the richest artists in the history of hip-hop. At this point, he is well worth over $1 billion. Overall, he is someone that can be a huge influence on politics, and even sports. For years, he has been looking at opportunities to buy into a major sports team. He has tried with the NFL, although to no avail. Now, however, he may be looking at the English Premier League and one of their most historic teams. Of course, we are talking about none other than Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Football365, the team’s current owner Joe Lewis has been hit with some fraud charges in the United States. Consequently, there is a chance that he will have to sell the team. If that were to happen, Jay-Z would be hoping to swoop in. He allegedly has numerous investors willing to back him. There are plenty of American owners in the EPL right now, so this wouldn’t be a huge stretch. Either way, this could be a very exciting prospect.

Jay-Z In The Premier League?

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

“More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea – are now under US ownership and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs,” the report exclaims. “It remains to be seen whether Mr. Lewis will walk away free. If he doesn’t, Jay has said he wants to be in a position to move quickly if he feels the price is right. He believes this is achievable, especially with the backing of fellow investors.”

This by no means indicates that Jay-Z will imminently become an owner of the team. Instead, it is simply interesting to know that he could be looking overseas for ownership opportunities. The team is worth about $2.8 billion, and it would be a huge look for him to get a hold of the franchise. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the hip-hop world.

