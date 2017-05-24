premier league
- SportsLuton Town's Captain Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Premier League GameTom Lockyer collapsed 59 minutes into the game.By Ben Mock
- SportsJay-Z Reportedly Has Interest In Purchasing This Premier League TeamJay-Z has a very well known love of sports.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPolice Arrest 12-Year-Old For Sending Racist Threats To Wilfried ZahaPolice have arrested a 12-year-old boy for sending racist threats to Wilfried Zaha.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James Celebrates His Latest Championship WinLeBron James is stacking up Ws during the quarantine.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAdam Silver Is Thinking Of Adding A Midseason Tournament To The NBASilver is thinking of bringing the European soccer model to the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- SportsManchester City Set To Smash Scoring Records For Premier LeagueThe team may break the record for most goals scored in a season five games early. By David Saric
- SportsChelsea Cancels Premier League Victory Parade In Wake Of Manchester AttackChelsea won't hold victory parade in wake of Manchester bomb attack.By Kyle Rooney