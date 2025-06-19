Shedeur Sanders is making headlines on and off the field in Cleveland right now as the Browns rookie quarterback. ESPN reported on Thursday (June 19) that Coach Prime’s son has racked up two speeding tickets in his new city.

The 23-year-old, once considered a first-round NFL draft talent, was clocked at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone early Tuesday morning in Strongsville. That stop came just a day after he failed to appear in court for a separate speeding ticket.

According to Medina Municipal Court records, Sanders had already been pulled over on June 5 in Brunswick Hills for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed he missed his arraignment on June 10 and now owes $269 in fines and court costs.

Roughly 24 hours after that no-show, Strongsville police cited Sanders again, this time for driving 41 mph over the speed limit in a black Dodge TRX. He faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor and can either pay a $250 fine or contest the charge in Strongsville Mayor’s Court on July 3.

Shedeur Sanders Speeding Tickets

The Browns say they’ve addressed the matter with Sanders. “He is taking care of the tickets,” team spokesperson Peter John-Baptiste told Cleveland.com. The team has not said whether further action will follow.

Sanders recently wrapped up the Browns’ mandatory minicamp and stayed in Cleveland with fellow rookies for orientation. Although he once drew first-round buzz, Sanders dropped to the fifth round of the draft, selected shortly after Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Sanders is now fourth on the Browns’ depth chart behind Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

The violations arrive at a delicate moment in his transition to the NFL. While speeding tickets aren’t career-threatening, they raise questions about maturity and responsibility—key traits for any quarterback, especially one with a famous last name. Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is entering a league that watches rookies closely on and off the field.