Deshaun Watson Speaks On Season-Ending Injury

Deshaun Watson has expressed his shock and sadness that his 2023 season is over after learning he needs surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder. "It's very tough. Hurt about it. I'm still in disbelief. I'm still trying to process all the information. I felt like we were turning a corner to really make a run and still believe we still will with the guys in this locker room. I just wanted to physically be a part of it. … It's tough to try to wrap everything around my head right now," Watson told reporters at the Browns facility earlier today.

Watson reportedly sustained the injury in the first half of the Browns game against the Ravens last weekend. However, the 28-year-old remained in the game, which was also arguably his best performance since signing with Cleveland. However, injuries have marred Watson's entire 2023 campaign. He missed four games earlier in the season due to a rotator cuff strain. In the six games he did play, he threw for 1115 yards and 7 touchdowns. His numbers are almost equivalent to his output across the six games he played last season. Overall, it puts an end to what was meant to be Watson's redemption season after starting his Browns career on an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual harassment and assault by over 20 women.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Perform Duet With Brother Jason On Eagles’ Christmas Album

Browns Turn Rookie Thompson-Robinson

Elsewhere, the Browns confirmed that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be the team's starting quarterback against the Steelers this weekend. After a promising preseason, the UCLA rookie was thrust into his first career start in week four after Watson suffered an injury in pre-game warmups. He threw for 121 yards on 19-for-36 passing and threw three interceptions as the Ravens steamrolled the Browns. However, the team believes in Thompson Robinson. "I want to give him a week where he knows he's the starter and gets a full week of preparation," head coach Kevin Stefanski explained.

Thompson-Robinson starts over PJ Walker, the Browns' primary backup who has started two of Watson's missed games this season. Walker, who joined the Browns from Carolina in the offseason, has 618 yards, 1 touchdown, and 5 interceptions on the season so far. However, the decision means that now more than ever, the high-performance defense will be called upon to come through. Cleveland's D has been one of the league's best this year and is top-ten in terms of both passing and rushing yards allowed. Myles Garrett is well on his way to a career year, with many pundits already crowning him Defensive Player of the Year.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Bizarre Gameday Superstition

[via]