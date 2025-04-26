Deion Sanders's 2018 Tweet About The Cleveland Browns Resurfaces After Son, Shedeur Sanders, Was Drafted By The Team

Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders made the Colorado Buffalo a NCAA championship contending team in 2024.

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is officially headed to the NFL, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

His path to the league has been anything but smooth, filled with unexpected twists and turns before his surprising draft slide. Many analysts projected Sanders as a first- or second-round pick, yet he remained available deep into the fifth round. Despite the surprising fall, Sanders now has the chance to shift his focus toward developing his skills at the professional level.

His draft experience has already sparked widespread discussion across the sports world. Fans and analysts alike have dissected how a highly touted quarterback fell so far down the board.

While debates raged on Saturday, a tweet from his father, Deion Sanders, resurfaced and added more intrigue to the story. In 2018, Deion criticized Cleveland's future prospects for young quarterbacks, suggesting that any rookie passer should avoid the Browns at all costs.

"I love what the Browns have done this offseason," Deion wrote at the time, "but if I'm a young QB, ain't no way I'm going to Cleveland. I would pull an Eli Manning if possible." Deion’s reference to Eli Manning, who famously forced a draft day trade from the San Diego Chargers to the New York Giants, reflected the skepticism surrounding the Browns' direction during that era.

Deion Sanders Cleveland Brown Tweet

Now, seven years later, irony plays its part. Deion’s own son will wear the Browns’ uniform, stepping into the same situation his father once warned against. How Shedeur feels about this twist remains unclear, but the NFL world will watch closely for his reaction.

Sanders arrives in Cleveland with a unique blend of talent, resilience, and national spotlight. His time at Colorado under his father’s coaching showcased his leadership and arm strength, even if draft evaluators had concerns about competition level and consistency. Now, with the Browns, he faces the challenge of adapting to the NFL's relentless pace and proving that he can succeed at the highest level.

For Cleveland, the selection represents both opportunity and risk. Sanders' ceiling remains high if given the right environment to grow.

For Sanders, it’s a chance to rewrite the narrative surrounding his draft slide and his family’s history with the Browns. Whether he thrives or struggles, Shedeur Sanders' next chapter promises to be compelling, with the weight of both expectation and irony following him into his NFL career.

