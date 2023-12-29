David Njoku Celebrates Playoff Berth By Doing Shots With Fans

David Njoku celebrated the Browns' second playoff berth in two years by doing shots with fans in the stadium parking lot. Njoku had a team-leading 134 yards but caught none of Joe Flacco's three touchdowns. Videos posted online saw Njoku knocking back shots with fans in the frigid Cleveland night. "You don't know how many of these moments you're going to get. I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life," Flacco said of the win.

Of course, Njoku's season is amazing given the injury he suffered earlier in the season. Njoku recently gave more details about the September bonfire accident that left him with burns on "17% of his body". Njoku said he likes to have bonfires in his backyard to relax on a Friday night. However, after running out of his usual lighter fluid, he tried a new spray to keep the fire going. However, the spray lingered in the air, leading to a back blast that caught Njoku by surprise. Despite the injuries, Njoku played through "intense pain" just two days later in a "personal" game against the Ravens. Njoku has a career-high 882 yards and 6 touchdowns on the year.

Read More: David Njoku Says Accident That Gave Him Full-Face Burns Should Have Blinded Him

David Njoku Teammate Out Of Hospital Following Head Injury

Meanwhile, Njoku's teammate Elijah Moore has been discharged from hospital after being seen convulsing on the ground following a hard hit to the head during Thursday Night Football. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore was recovering at home and was in concussion protocol. "He's doing better. Those [hits] are always scary," Stefanski said.

Moore recorded 61 yards and a touchdown in the Browns playoff-clinching win before going down. The game served as a major revenge game for Joe Flacco, who dominated the team that passed on him in favor of Zach Wilson. Flacco threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns as the Browns cruised into the playoffs. After no playoff appearances between 2003 and 2019, the Browns have now made the playoffs in two of the last four seasons.

Read More: Pop-Tart Mascot Becomes Instant Highlight Of Bowl Season

[via]