Stephen Jackson Roasts Austin Rivers, Calls Him "Irrelevant"

Captain Jack does not like Austin Rivers.

Given their frequent jabs about basketball and other sports, Stephen Jackson and Austin Rivers are definitely not fond of one another. This time, the feud takes a new turn. Jackson made fun of Austin Rivers after the latter declined to respond to inquiries about him during a Draft Kings Network program. The host asked Jackson if he could become a professional in another sport after Rivers said that more NBA players could play in the NFL than NFL players could play in the NBA. Jackson gave a shake of his head in shock at the question and then answered as previously stated.

Last month, Rivers made a contentious statement when he claimed he could take 30 NBA players and get them to play in the NFL. But for Rivers, NFL players who want to play in the NBA can't say the same. He maintained that NBA players are more athletic and skillful than NFL ones. Over time, a number of elite NBA players—including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and most recently, Anthony Edwards—have voiced confidence in making the switch to the football field. Stephen Jackson did not want to entertain any content coming from Rivers.

Stephen Jackson Has Had It With Austin Rivers

“I just don’t want to be with no conversations with Austin Rivers’ names involved. Why is his name even involved? Like I don’t want to ask a question with his name is phrased in. Austin Rivers is somebody not relevant nowhere,” Jackson said when being asked to comment on Austin Rivers's NFL NBA take. it's a dismissive response, and Stack has legit beef with Austin Rivers.