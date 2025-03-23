SchoolBoy Q's Viral Jokes About "Checking In" Resurface As Big U Faces RICO Charge

BY Cole Blake 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
ScHoolboy Q performs on the Outdoor Stage during the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday April 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eugene "Big U" Henley is being accused of alleged extortion, human trafficking, fraud, and much more in the case,

SchoolBoy Q's appearance on Drink Champs, last year, is resurfacing on social media in the wake of Eugene "Big U" Henley facing a RICO charge in Los Angeles. Prosecutors accuse Henley of running a "mafia-like" organization that required visitors to the city to "check-in" and pay a fee in order to receive protection while in town. The complaint also accuses him of allegedly being involved in murder, human trafficking, robbery and extortion.

While appearing on Drink Champs, SchoolBoy Q joked about hating the act of "checking in." "Everybody be checking in. That's y'all favorite thing to do. Check in with somebody that's going to rob your stupid ass," he said at the time. "You think the guy that you don't know motherf*cker in California got your back? The guy that got beef with other hoods, you're checking in with that dude? Go to the hotel, get you something to eat, go back to the hotel, go have some fun where sh*t is fun. Why do you want to go over there? For what? Don't call me. Motherf*ckers have the nerve to call me sometimes. Like what are you talking about bro? I'm playing video games, my daughter got a soccer game tomorrow, bro. I'm not about to drive over there."

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Calls Out Rappers Who Put Themselves In Danger By "Checking In"

Who Is Eugene "Big U" Henley?

Eugene "Big U" Henley was among 18 alleged members of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang named in a massive federal racketeering complaint, last week. Authorities have long accused the 58-year-old of being the leader of the infamous Crips gang in Los Angeles. Before turning himself in, he labeled the charges “bull crap” and “straight trash" in a video on Instagram.

US Attorney Joseph T. McNally said in an announcement of the charges that Big U has “maintained the image of an entertainment industry entrepreneur running a music label and of somebody who gives back to the community here in Los Angeles. The facts alleged in the complaint paint a very different picture. It is one of a murderer, a thief, a liar and a cheat and the criminals that enabled him.”

Read More: SZA, Jay Rock, Doechii, Schoolboy Q, And More Will Drop New Projects On TDE This Year

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Sports Drake Shows Support For Conor McGregor At UFC Weigh-Ins 16.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.7K
Jonathan Ferrey/Allsport/Getty Images Society Seth Rogen Film "Good Boys" Uses Blackface On Stand-In Child Actor 5.5K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Sega Bodega Accuses Lil Nas X Of Stealing His Single Art 581