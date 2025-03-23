SchoolBoy Q's Viral Jokes About "Checking In" Resurface As Big U Faces RICO Charge

SchoolBoy Q's appearance on Drink Champs, last year, is resurfacing on social media in the wake of Eugene "Big U" Henley facing a RICO charge in Los Angeles. Prosecutors accuse Henley of running a "mafia-like" organization that required visitors to the city to "check-in" and pay a fee in order to receive protection while in town. The complaint also accuses him of allegedly being involved in murder, human trafficking, robbery and extortion.

While appearing on Drink Champs, SchoolBoy Q joked about hating the act of "checking in." "Everybody be checking in. That's y'all favorite thing to do. Check in with somebody that's going to rob your stupid ass," he said at the time. "You think the guy that you don't know motherf*cker in California got your back? The guy that got beef with other hoods, you're checking in with that dude? Go to the hotel, get you something to eat, go back to the hotel, go have some fun where sh*t is fun. Why do you want to go over there? For what? Don't call me. Motherf*ckers have the nerve to call me sometimes. Like what are you talking about bro? I'm playing video games, my daughter got a soccer game tomorrow, bro. I'm not about to drive over there."