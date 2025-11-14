Tyler The Creator Postpones Camp Flog Gnaw Due To Heavy Storm In L.A.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Tyler The Creator Camp Flog Gnaw Postponed Storm Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Tyler, The Creator attends Netflix's "The Piano Lesson" LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)
Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will now take place next weekend, which is sad news for folks traveling for it right now.

Tyler, The Creator lays claim to one of the best contemporary music festivals thanks to the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which has recently called Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles its home. However, attendees for this weekend (Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16) are in for a disappointment. He took to Instagram to announce that a heavy storm approaching L.A. caused organizers to postpone the festival to next weekend (Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23).

"Due to the fact this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour we had 2 choices – cancel or move to next weekend," Tyler penned. "We chose the latter. We understand this is not ideal so we will offer refunds. For everyone else we will see you next weekend. Full details at campfloggnaw.com. – Tyler."

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Lineup

In addition, the former Odd Future frontman shared the lineup for the festival as of today (Friday, November 14). These include A$AP Rocky, AG Club, Alemeda, AZ Chike, Bb trickz, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Chezile, Childish Gambino, Clipse, Deb Never, Doechii, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, Ecca Vandal, Fousheé, Geezer, Gia Fu, GloRilla, Kilo Kish, La Reezy, Larry June & 2 Chainz, Left Brain, Luh Tyler, Malcolm Todd, MIKE, Mike G, Navy Blue, Paris Texas, PARTYOF2, Ray Vaughn, Samara Cyn, T-Pain, Teezo Touchdown, Thundercat, Tyler himself, Zack Fox, and Zelooperz.

While this is very disappointing news for fans who can't reschedule, we're sure the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be as great as it can possibly be under the circumstances. Hopefully everything goes smoothly and folks can enjoy the festival to its fullest.

Elsewhere, Tyler, The Creator is busy with his partnerships. He recently became the latest artist to join the Fortnite universe with new skins, emotes, and more. It's a far cry from those early Odd Future days, and a bizarre but nonetheless compelling marker of the Hawthorne native's evolution.

Speaking of which, Tyler, The Creator's old tweets caught him flack recently, which is a familiar headline for Tyler fans. This time around, though, it was pretty rough. Regardless, it didn't slow down hype for Camp Flog Gnaw. This disappointing update will hopefully still lead to a great experience for ticket holders.

