BY Cole Blake 540 Views
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 06: Tyler the Creator attends the Starz screening of "Magic City: An American Fantasy" at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Center during the 2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 06, 2025 in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Fans have been resurfacing Tyler The Creator's old posts on social media, causing plenty of controversy in recent days.

Tyler The Creator expressed his hatred for Wale in a series of scathing posts on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2011 that have resurfaced on social media. At the time, he labeled Wale a "failure" and explained that he "really hates" him and his music.

"I Still Ain't Sh*t. Could Totally Become A Failure, Or Like Swale Tomorrow. Gotta Stay Focused And Brainwash More People," Tyler wrote in one post. In a follow-up, he added: "But F*ck, I Really Hate WALE, So The Fact That He's Right Before Us On That List Makes Me Really Bitchy And Mad. Like This; MAD."

The resurfacing of the posts comes after Wale seemingly dissed Tyler online on Saturday. "Shoutout to black people who love black people," he wrote on X. That message came after Tyler liked a tweet complaining about his white fans having no interest in learning about black art. In response to him doing so, fans dug up Tyler's edgy posts from the early 2010s, in which he made various racist and anti-black statements.

Tyler liked the post after penning a lengthy tribute to D’Angelo, who passed away earlier in the week. Fans in the comments section of his post were allegedly uninterested in learning more about the legendary singer.

Wale "Everything Is A Lot" Album

In other news, Wale announced his his eighth studio album, Everything Is a Lot, last week. The project marks his debut with Def Jam and his first full-length effort since Folarin II in 2021. It will be releasing on November 14.

Speaking with Billboard for the announcement, Wale hinted that the new music will tackle changes in his personal life in recent years. “One of the underlying things is how heavy everything is in the world around me, my personal life, and the industry,” he exclusively told the outlet. “I carried all of that with me and got it out of my system through this project.” 

