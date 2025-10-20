Tyler, The Creator Seen Doing A Nazi Salute And Wearing A KKK Robe In Resurfaced Images

Tyler, the Creator is currently facing what some may say is the largest controversy of his entire career. Just a few days after criticizing his white fans for their lack of historical knowledge on black music, Tyler is being taken to task for his own anti-black sentiments.

Back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Tyler was a bit of an edgelord. You could even liken Tyler to a modern incel when you look at his past views on women. Overall, his tweets were pretty disgusting at times. Meanwhile, the images he used to post on the Odd Future blog were...disturbing to say the least.

With many on social media rehashing Tyler's worst moments, two photos stand out from the rest. Below, you can see one imagine in which Tyler is doing white face. Of course, this on its own isn't exactly the problem. It's the fact that he is also doing a Nazi salute. In another photo, he is wearing a KKK robe while putting a rope around his friend's neck.

Tyler The Creator Old Tweets

This is on top of all of the tweets that fans have been bringing back to the forefront, over a decade after they were posted. Some of Tyler's new fans had no idea that these tweets or photos even existed. There is some serious disappointment, and some are looking to Tyler to apologize or to hold himself accountable.

Tyler has been caught deleting some of these tweets, but if there is one thing about the internet that we already know, it is that this won't be enough. The people are going to want some sort of statement or acknowledgement from the artist.

Tyler's anti-black sentiments also seemed to draw the attention of Wale, someone he previously criticized with vicious intensity. Wale didn't mention Tyler by name, but the timing of his tweet certainly could lead someone to believe that there is shade here.