Tyler The Creator tweets

Music
Tyler, The Creator Expressed Hatred For Leon Thomas Over A Decade Ago
Tyler, the Creator's old tweets are being relitigated online, and one of them just so happens to be a shot at Leon Thomas.
By
Alexander Cole
October 20, 2025
347 Views
Music
Tyler, The Creator Caught Deleting Old Anti-Black Tweets
Tyler, the Creator has found himself in a major controversy as some of his old tweets are making the rounds online.
By
Alexander Cole
October 20, 2025
760 Views
Music
Tyler, The Creator Seen Doing A Nazi Salute And Wearing A KKK Robe In Resurfaced Images
Tyler The Creator is currently under fire due to his old tweets and images he used to post on the old Odd Future blog.
By
Alexander Cole
October 20, 2025
1059 Views