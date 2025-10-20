Tyler, The Creator Caught Deleting Old Anti-Black Tweets

Tyler, the Creator is one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop. With that designation comes a large responsibility. However, fans have started to realize that Tyler's past isn't exactly a great representation of who is now. In fact, many are disappointed by this, and they are taking the artist to task online about some of his past statements.

It all started when Tyler liked a tweet criticizing his white fans for having zero interest in learning about black art. This subsequently led to some major critiques of Tyler, with many claiming that he is responsible for the fanbase he has now. During the Odd Future days, Tyler was an edgelord who more often than not, tried to toe the line of what's acceptable. He would frequently make racist and anti-black statements on Twitter, and now, those statements are being exposed over a decade later.

In fact, many fans have started to notice that Tyler is now deleting some of those tweets. Overall, this is probably for the best given the nature of what is being said. Some see it as an act of guilt, although perhaps he is simple embarrassed.

Tyler The Creator Old Tweets

Ultimately, the damage has seemingly already been done. Below, you can find screenshots of some of his past anti-black sentiments. These tweets do not look good at all, and it's easy to see why people would be offended. Even if Tyler has changed for the better, some fans are looking for accountability. An acknowledgement of wrong doing.

Some are simply doing this to point out the hypocrisy in Tyler's anger with his white fanbase. Whatever the intention may be, there is no denying that this has been the biggest story in hip-hop throughout the weekend. Only time will tell whether or not Tyler speaks out about it.