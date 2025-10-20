Tyler, The Creator Caught Deleting Old Anti-Black Tweets

BY Alexander Cole 609 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024.
Tyler, the Creator has found himself in a major controversy as some of his old tweets are making the rounds online.

Tyler, the Creator is one of the biggest artists in all of hip-hop. With that designation comes a large responsibility. However, fans have started to realize that Tyler's past isn't exactly a great representation of who is now. In fact, many are disappointed by this, and they are taking the artist to task online about some of his past statements.

It all started when Tyler liked a tweet criticizing his white fans for having zero interest in learning about black art. This subsequently led to some major critiques of Tyler, with many claiming that he is responsible for the fanbase he has now. During the Odd Future days, Tyler was an edgelord who more often than not, tried to toe the line of what's acceptable. He would frequently make racist and anti-black statements on Twitter, and now, those statements are being exposed over a decade later.

In fact, many fans have started to notice that Tyler is now deleting some of those tweets. Overall, this is probably for the best given the nature of what is being said. Some see it as an act of guilt, although perhaps he is simple embarrassed.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Puts DJ Akademiks On Blast Over Boyfriend Rumor

Tyler The Creator Old Tweets

Ultimately, the damage has seemingly already been done. Below, you can find screenshots of some of his past anti-black sentiments. These tweets do not look good at all, and it's easy to see why people would be offended. Even if Tyler has changed for the better, some fans are looking for accountability. An acknowledgement of wrong doing.

Some are simply doing this to point out the hypocrisy in Tyler's anger with his white fanbase. Whatever the intention may be, there is no denying that this has been the biggest story in hip-hop throughout the weekend. Only time will tell whether or not Tyler speaks out about it.

In the meantime, fans will only continue to dig harder for old tweets. After all, Tyler used to be quite active on the platform.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Goes Off On Heckler For Filming Him In New York City

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Music Tyler, The Creator Seen Doing A Nazi Salute And Wearing A KKK Robe In Resurfaced Images 942
Fans Wale Tweet Black People Tyler The Creator Diss Hip Hop News Gossip Fans Theorize Wale's Tweet About Black People Was A Tyler, The Creator Diss 1.9K
Tyler The Creator Tweet White Fans Black Music Hip Hop News Music Tyler, The Creator Likes Tweet Criticizing White Fans' Treatment Of Black Music 5.0K
Tyler, The Creator Puts DJ Akademiks On Blast Hip Hop News Music Tyler, The Creator Puts DJ Akademiks On Blast Over Boyfriend Rumor 4.9K
Comments 0