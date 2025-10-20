Tyler, The Creator Expressed Hatred For Leon Thomas Over A Decade Ago

Tyler, the Creator is currently dealing with a controversy as his old tweets are coming to light. After criticizing his white fans for anti-black sentiments, some are attempting to point out Tyler's perceived hypocrisy. Back in the day, the artist was saying anything and everything to get attention. He had a pretty infamous edgelord phase, and now, it's coming back to bite him.

As we have reported, there are now images floating around of Tyler wearing a KKK robe while also doing a Nazi salute. Furthermore, there are tweets being deleted in which Tyler said some nasty things about his peers.

One tweet from 2011 is starting to get some serious attention, as it was aimed at R&B extraordinaire, Leon Thomas. The tweet simply reads, "I hate the black dude from Victorious." Of course, Tyler had no idea that the actor from Victorious would someday be one of the biggest R&B acts in the world. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that this is one of the tweets he decided to delete.

Tyler The Creator Old Tweets

Overall, this is probably the biggest controversy of Tyler's career. While his older fans knew about these old tweets, his younger fans did not. Not to mention, the younger generation is a bit more progressive when it comes to these matters, so their collective disappointment should not be surprising.

There are fans who want to see Tyler address this beyond just deleting some tweets in the background. Throughout the weekend, the artist has been silent, and some would like to see that change sooner rather than later.