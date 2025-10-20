Tyler, The Creator's Past Comments About R. Kelly & Diddy Come To Light

BY Alexander Cole 468 Views
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Apr 11, 2015; Indio, CA, USA; Tyler the Creator performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. Mandatory Credit: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK
Tyler, the Creator is being called out because of his old tweets, and it seems like R. Kelly and Diddy were part of the leak.

Tyler, the Creator's old tweets are currently the talk of social media right now. After calling out his white fans, the artist was then exposed for some of his edgier tweets during the early 2010s. Some of his fans had never seen these tweets before, and it has left them in a state of shock.

Of course, if you were on the internet in the early 2010s, then you already know about Tyler's antics. However, there are some tweets that had completely flown under the radar back in the day. For instance, some fans are now bringing back some of the things he said about guys like R. Kelly and even Diddy.

Below, you can see a couple of those tweets, and they do not look good at all. The R. Kelly tweet, in particular, is egregious. "R.Kelly Peed On A Fucking Child And Got Away With It. That Is The Most Swagged Out Shit I Have Ever Heard In My Life," Tyler said.

As for his tweet about Diddy, it wasn't as explicit, although it did age rather poorly. "DUDE @iamdiddy THANKS FOR BEING A SUCCESSFUL BLACK BUSINESS MAN PAVING THE WAY FOR N****S LIKE ME. STAY OUTTA TROUBLE," Tyler wrote.

Tyler The Creator Old Tweets

There were various other controversies surrounding Tyler over the weekend. For instance, numerous fans exposed him for his previous hatred of Wale. They also noticed an old tweet about Leon Thomas, before the R&B singer ever blew up. Not to mention, the KKK robes and Nazi salutes had some fans in complete digust.

Once again, none of this is a surprise to those who followed Tyler during his early years. However, there is a large contingency of his fanbase who is learning about this for the first time. Many want to see accountability, or at least an apology. Whether or not that comes, is something that still very much remains to be seen.

