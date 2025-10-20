Tyler, The Creator's Past Comments About R. Kelly & Diddy Come To Light

Tyler, the Creator's old tweets are currently the talk of social media right now. After calling out his white fans, the artist was then exposed for some of his edgier tweets during the early 2010s. Some of his fans had never seen these tweets before, and it has left them in a state of shock.

Of course, if you were on the internet in the early 2010s, then you already know about Tyler's antics. However, there are some tweets that had completely flown under the radar back in the day. For instance, some fans are now bringing back some of the things he said about guys like R. Kelly and even Diddy.

Below, you can see a couple of those tweets, and they do not look good at all. The R. Kelly tweet, in particular, is egregious. "R.Kelly Peed On A Fucking Child And Got Away With It. That Is The Most Swagged Out Shit I Have Ever Heard In My Life," Tyler said.

As for his tweet about Diddy, it wasn't as explicit, although it did age rather poorly. "DUDE @iamdiddy THANKS FOR BEING A SUCCESSFUL BLACK BUSINESS MAN PAVING THE WAY FOR N****S LIKE ME. STAY OUTTA TROUBLE," Tyler wrote.

Tyler The Creator Old Tweets