On Instagram, Tyler The Creator revealed that hearing his friends not being comfortable with dancing in public was a big reason why DON'T TAP THE GLASS exists. That's why the record comes with strict instructions right from the start about getting up and moving. He had similar rules for his $5 listening party.
"I JUST GOT BACK FROM A LISTENING PARTY FOR THIS ALBUM AND MAN WAS IT ONE OF THE GREATEST NITES OF MY LIFE, 300 PEOPLE. NO PHONES ALLOWED. NO CAMERAS, JUST SPEAKERS AND A SWEATBOX. EVERYONE WAS DANCING, MOVING. EXPRESSING, SWEATING. IT WAS TRULY BEAUTIFUL," Tyler said.
"I PLAYED THE ALBUM FRONT TO BACK TWICE, IT FELT LIKE THAT PENT UP ENERGY FINALLY GOT RELEASED AND WE CRAVED THE IDEA OF LETTING MORE OF IT OUT. THERE WAS A FREEDOM THAT FILLED THE ROOM, A BALL OF ENERGY THAT MIGHT NOT TRANSLATE TO EVERY SPEAKER THAT PLAYS THIS ALBUM BUT MAN DID THAT ROOM NAIL IT."
In a way, you can translate that to, "there were no suckers or party poopers at the event." Moreover, it's those fun people who were at the show are who wants in his circle. That's maybe the origin for "Sucka Free."
Tyler has a sense of freedom that he's away from those boring folks and doesn't get too pressed about said people dissing him for not being equally vanilla. He knows he's unique and he's comfortable in that skin and on this song.
Tyler The Creator "Sucka Free"
Quotable Lyrics:
You the type to let a b*tch wear a shoe in your house (Hah)
You the type to buy a chain before some furniture, couch
And you the type of n**** never had a fist hit your mouth (Bink-bink-bink, huh)
You ain't got no guap, no paper, ain't no ink
See, I'm that guy, give a f*ck what you think (N****)
So please keep that weirdo sh*t from me