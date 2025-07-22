Tyler The Creator Is Staying "Sucka Free" On Contagious Banger

BY Zachary Horvath 90 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tyler-the-creator tyler-the-creator
"DON'T TAP THE GLASS" is a mantra that will be prevalent for the rest of 2025 and it's partially because of Tyler The Creator's "Sucka Free."

On Instagram, Tyler The Creator revealed that hearing his friends not being comfortable with dancing in public was a big reason why DON'T TAP THE GLASS exists. That's why the record comes with strict instructions right from the start about getting up and moving. He had similar rules for his $5 listening party.

"I JUST GOT BACK FROM A LISTENING PARTY FOR THIS ALBUM AND MAN WAS IT ONE OF THE GREATEST NITES OF MY LIFE, 300 PEOPLE. NO PHONES ALLOWED. NO CAMERAS, JUST SPEAKERS AND A SWEATBOX. EVERYONE WAS DANCING, MOVING. EXPRESSING, SWEATING. IT WAS TRULY BEAUTIFUL," Tyler said.

"I PLAYED THE ALBUM FRONT TO BACK TWICE, IT FELT LIKE THAT PENT UP ENERGY FINALLY GOT RELEASED AND WE CRAVED THE IDEA OF LETTING MORE OF IT OUT. THERE WAS A FREEDOM THAT FILLED THE ROOM, A BALL OF ENERGY THAT MIGHT NOT TRANSLATE TO EVERY SPEAKER THAT PLAYS THIS ALBUM BUT MAN DID THAT ROOM NAIL IT."

In a way, you can translate that to, "there were no suckers or party poopers at the event." Moreover, it's those fun people who were at the show are who wants in his circle. That's maybe the origin for "Sucka Free."

Tyler has a sense of freedom that he's away from those boring folks and doesn't get too pressed about said people dissing him for not being equally vanilla. He knows he's unique and he's comfortable in that skin and on this song.

Read More: SZA & Nicki Minaj Twitter Beef, Explained

Tyler The Creator "Sucka Free"

Quotable Lyrics:

You the type to let a b*tch wear a shoe in your house (Hah)
You the type to buy a chain before some furniture, couch
And you the type of n**** never had a fist hit your mouth (Bink-bink-bink, huh)
You ain't got no guap, no paper, ain't no ink
See, I'm that guy, give a f*ck what you think (N****)
So please keep that weirdo sh*t from me

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 1 Colorway That Actually Mattered

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Tyler The Creator Intentions "Don't Tap The Glass" Music Tyler, The Creator Reveals His Intentions Behind New Album “Don’t Tap The Glass” 968
Karl Walter/Getty Images Editor's Pick Tyler, The Creator Responds To Redditor's Complaints About Tyler & OF 21.2K
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images News Tyler The Creator Reacts To First-Week Sales 364
Comments 0