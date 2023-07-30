Trinity Rodman Speaks On Embracing Her Famous Surname

Trinity Rodman is a shining star in a golden generation for women’s soccer in the United States. Originally committing to Washington State University, Rodman made the surprise decision to forgo her collegiate eligibility and join the NWSL right out of high school. Drafted second overall in the 2021 draft, Rodman became the youngest-ever player to be drafted into the league. Scoring six goals, Rodman was a crucial part of the Washington Spirit’s first-ever championship.

A year later, in 2022, Rodman made her first appearance for the US Women’s National Team. She has since scored four goals, including a brace earlier this month against Wales in a World Cup warm-up game. At the time of writing, Rodman is currently playing for the national team in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She hasn’t made the biggest impact in the team’s two games against Vietnam and The Netherlands. However, she has also opened up about what it means to be a Rodman.

Trinity Rodman Reflects On Relationship With Her Father

“Growing up, people always thought that me and my dad had a close relationship and we never did. Living in Newport Beach, my dad was a little bit around but was still in the NBA party phase. He wasn’t in our lives and I was in my mom. And we were living separately. But we were still seeing him.” Rodman, her brother, and her mother spent time living out of motels and cars at several periods during her childhood. However, there was a perception that, because of her surname, she was coming from money.

However, something changed for Trinity when her father unexpectedly turned up to watch her play. “When I saw my dad on the sideline. I don’t even know if there was a thought. In the moment, I remember thinking I was like, is the start? Like is his effort to start coming to more games? It was amazing to see him and hear him cheer me…I’ve gotten to a place where I’ve found peace with it. Whenever we go shopping, I am always the first one to grab like, a tie-dye print or an orange or red. I feel like I’m own person on the field. But sometimes I have to take step back because suddenly I see the similarities with my dad.”

