The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 and promises to be one of the biggest stagings of the tournament ever. For the first time, the tournament will feature 32 teams from around the world.

Furthermore, as the sport of women’s soccer has grown over the past few years, it has led to growing interest in the tournament. We’re here to give you all the information that you could possibly need about the tournament before it gets underway.

Everything You Need To Know About The Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 16: FIFA Women’s World Cup mascot at a New Zealand women’s football training session on July 16, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images)

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup Being Held?

The 2023 Women’s World is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Six Australian cities and four New Zealand cities were selected as match hosts. Furthermore, the final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup begins on July 20. The group stage runs until August 3. That will be followed by the knockout stage, which will run from August 5 to August 20, when the final will take place.

Who is taking part in the 2023 Women World’s Cup?

32 nations are taking part in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It is the first time that a Women’s World Cup will feature this many teams. Additionally, the specific teams participating can be found below.

How can I watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

In the United States, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be shown on Fox and Telemundo. Furthermore, the broadcasting rights for the tournament in Canada are held by Bell Media.

Who is the defending champion of the Women’s World Cup?

The United States are the defending Women’s World Cup champions. They have won the last two tournaments in 2015 and 2019. Furthermore, the United States will be looking to make history by becoming the first team to win three World Cups in a row.

Group A

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 15: Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway poses during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jan Kruger – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

New Zealand Norway The Phillippines Switzerland

Group B

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Christine Sinclair of Canada in action during the International Women’s Friendly match between the Australia Matildas and Canada at Suncorp Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Australia Canada Nigeria Republic of Ireland

Furthermore, it is widely expected that Canada’s Christine Sinclair will retire after this World Cup. Making her debut in 2000, Sinclair has 323 caps and 190 international goals. However, Sinclar has not officially said that this will be her final World Cup.

Group C

SENDAI, JAPAN – JULY 14: Saki Kumagai of Japan in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Panama at Yurtec Stadium Sendai on July 14, 2023 in Sendai, Japan. (Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Costa Rica Japan Spain Zambia

Group D

SUNSHINE COAST, AUSTRALIA – JULY 15: Lucy Bronze of England reacts during a training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Sunshine Coast, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

China Denmark England Haiti

Group E

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 14: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States takes a shot during a USWNT training session at Bay City Park on July 14, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The Netherlands Portugal United States Vietnam

Additionally, this World Cup will be the last for the United States’ Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe, who has played for the national team since 2006, announced that she would be retiring from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 season.

Group F

BRASILIA, BRAZIL – JULY 2: Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil controls the ball during Women’s International Friendly match between Brazil and Chile at Mane Garrincha Stadium on July 2, 2023 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Adalberto Marques/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Brazil France Jamaica Panama

Furthermore, Brazil’s legendary Marta has announced that this will be her final World Cup. Widely considered the greatest women’s soccer player of all time, Marta has played for the national team since 2002.

Group G

DUISBURG, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 21: Kosovare Asllani of Sweden gestures during the Women’s friendly match between Germany and Sweden at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on February 21, 2023 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Argentina Italy South Africa Sweden

Group H

FERRARA, ITALY – JULY 01: Arianna Caruso of Italy competes for the ball with Ghizlane Chebbak of Morocco during the Women´s International Friendly match between Italy and Morocco at Stadio Paolo Mazza on July 01, 2023 in Ferrara, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Colombia Germany Morocco South Korea

