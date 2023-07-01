The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 and promises to be one of the biggest stagings of the tournament ever. For the first time, the tournament will feature 32 teams from around the world.
Furthermore, as the sport of women’s soccer has grown over the past few years, it has led to growing interest in the tournament. We’re here to give you all the information that you could possibly need about the tournament before it gets underway.
Everything You Need To Know About The Women’s World Cup
Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup Being Held?
The 2023 Women’s World is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Six Australian cities and four New Zealand cities were selected as match hosts. Furthermore, the final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
The 2023 Women’s World Cup begins on July 20. The group stage runs until August 3. That will be followed by the knockout stage, which will run from August 5 to August 20, when the final will take place.
Who is taking part in the 2023 Women World’s Cup?
32 nations are taking part in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It is the first time that a Women’s World Cup will feature this many teams. Additionally, the specific teams participating can be found below.
How can I watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
In the United States, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be shown on Fox and Telemundo. Furthermore, the broadcasting rights for the tournament in Canada are held by Bell Media.
Who is the defending champion of the Women’s World Cup?
The United States are the defending Women’s World Cup champions. They have won the last two tournaments in 2015 and 2019. Furthermore, the United States will be looking to make history by becoming the first team to win three World Cups in a row.
Group A
|New Zealand
|Norway
|The Phillippines
|Switzerland
Group B
|Australia
|Canada
|Nigeria
|Republic of Ireland
Furthermore, it is widely expected that Canada’s Christine Sinclair will retire after this World Cup. Making her debut in 2000, Sinclair has 323 caps and 190 international goals. However, Sinclar has not officially said that this will be her final World Cup.
Group C
|Costa Rica
|Japan
|Spain
|Zambia
Group D
|China
|Denmark
|England
|Haiti
Group E
|The Netherlands
|Portugal
|United States
|Vietnam
Additionally, this World Cup will be the last for the United States’ Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe, who has played for the national team since 2006, announced that she would be retiring from professional soccer at the end of the 2023 season.
Group F
|Brazil
|France
|Jamaica
|Panama
Furthermore, Brazil’s legendary Marta has announced that this will be her final World Cup. Widely considered the greatest women’s soccer player of all time, Marta has played for the national team since 2002.
Group G
|Argentina
|Italy
|South Africa
|Sweden
Group H
|Colombia
|Germany
|Morocco
|South Korea
