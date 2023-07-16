2023 women's world cup
- SportsWomen's World Cup: USWNT Crashes OutIt's the first time ever that the USWNT has not reached the World Cup semifinals.By Ben Mock
- SportsWomen's World Cup: Spain And Japan Dominate First Knockout MatchesIt was another pair of big wins for these title contenders.By Ben Mock
- SportsGermany "Speechless" After Shocking Women's World Cup ExitFor the first time in tournament history, will not be in the knockout stage.By Ben Mock
- SportsWomen's World Cup: Jamaica Makes History With Knockouts QualificationThe Reggae Girlz continue to shock the world.By Ben Mock
- SportsWomen's World Cup: Colombia Stuns GermanyThe result is one of the most remarkable of the tournament so far.By Ben Mock
- SportsStormzy Says He's Backing England "All The Way" At The Women's World CupStormzy is 100% on board for the Women's World Cup.By Ben Mock
- SportsWomen's World Cup: Lindsey Horan Attributes Game-Tying Goal To "Anger"It was the first time the USWNT failed to win a World Cup game since 2015.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Argentina Player Begs For Hate Over Ronaldo Tattoo To EndYamilia Rodriguez has tried to assure fans that she is not "Anti-Messi."By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Jamaica Stun France On Day FourSalvaged wins and shocking draws as we near the end of the first round-robin.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Penalties Galore On Day ThreePenalties, Penalties, Penalties.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Canada Miss Chance To Make History On Day TwoSexism, saved penalties, and injury updates.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Mass Shootings And Shock Results Headline Day OneNew Zealand got its first-ever World Cup win, Australia lost its star player, and a mass shooting shocked a host city.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: One Player To Watch From Every Group8 of the most exciting players to watch over the next month.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Everything You Need To KnowThe 9th Women's World Cup begins on July 20.By Ben Mock