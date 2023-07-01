2023 Women’s World Cup: One Player To Watch From Every Group

The 2023 Women’s World Cup begins on July 20. Jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, it will be the first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams. The United States enter as two-time defending champions but will likely face their toughest World Cup campaign in over a decade.

With 32 teams from across the globe, there are a lot of players to keep track of. However, we’re here to boil the tournament down to just 8 players that you should keep an eye on over the next month.

Group A

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 15: Sarina Bolden of Philippines poses during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Greg Bowker – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Sarina Bolden, The Philippines

An A-League standout, Bolden spent last season with the Western Sydney Wanderers. Born in Santa Clara, Bolden played collegiate soccer at Loyola Marymount before turning professional in 2019. While Bolden played for the United States youth teams, she committed to the Philippines for her senior career in 2018. Through 36 appearances, Bolden is tied for the all-time national scoring record with 22 goals. The Philippines are a dark horse in the group and Bolden will be key to any noise they may make in the tournament.

Group B

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 17: Sam Kerr of Australia poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 17, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Sam Kerr, Australia

One of the greatest to ever play the game, Sam Kerr needs little introduction. Kerr has 121 caps, 63 goals, and captains the national team after a truly standout career. Behind Kerr, the Matildas are just one of five teams to make it out of the groups in each of the last four World Cups. Kerr has been with the national team for the last 14 years, debuting when she was just 15. If Australia has another deep run in them, Kerr will be the dynamo.

Group C

PALMERSTON NORTH, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 17: Alexia Putellas of Spain poses during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 17, 2023 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. (Photo by Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alexia Putellas, Spain

Putellas is coming back from a major anterior cruciate ligament injury that saw her miss the 2022 Euros and most of the 2022-23 season. However, Putellas is also the back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner and one of the greatest active players in the world right now. Playing in her prime, the 2023 World Cup has widely been dubbed her World Cup. She leads the Spanish squad with 100 caps and has 27 goals to her name. Spain is considered one of the challengers to the American crown, and those hopes run through Putellas.

Group D

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 18: Lucy Bronze of England poses during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 18, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lucy Bronze, England

While Keria Walsh will be crucial to England’s counter-attacking strategy, there is no one who exemplifies the English side more than Lucy Bronze. The veteran defender has 105 caps and has been a key piece since getting her senior call-up in 2013. While England will rely on the counter-attack, Bronze will be sure to stop any attempts at the English goal.

Group E

KERKRADE, NETHERLANDS – JULY 2: Danielle van de Donk of Netherlands Controls the ball during the International Women´s Friendly match between Netherlands and Belgium at Parkstad Limburg Stadion on July 2, 2023 in Kerkrade, Netherlands. (Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Daniëlle van de Donk, The Netherlands

The Netherlands were runners-up in 2019, losing to their fellow Group E peers, the United States. Entering this World Cup, the Netherlands are not at full strength. Vivianne Miedema is out with injury and Lieke Martens is not at full strength. That puts a lot of responsible on the 31-year-old van de Donk (139 caps, 34 goals). After a decent second season at Lyon (4 goals in 19 games with 78.7% pass completion), all eyes will be on her to be the star of another deep Netherlands run.

Group F

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 17: Khadija Shaw of Jamaica poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Elsa – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Bunny Shaw, Jamaica

A special mention to Brazilian legend Marta, who also appears in this group. The Jamaican National Team has been in open conflict with its soccer association over unpaid wages, lack of respect for the Women’s Team, etc. However, they also have a bona fide star in Shaw. Currently playing for Manchester City, Shaw has been playing for the national team since 2015. She is Jamaica’s all-time goalscorer, with 56 goals in 38 appearances. Jamaica will have to play spoiler to either Brazil or France to progress. However, if anyone can do it, it’s Shaw.

Group G

MALMO, SWEDEN – OCTOBER 15: Caroline Seger of FC Rosengard poses for a photo during the FC Rosengard UEFA Women’s Champions League Portrait session on October 15, 2022 in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Boris Streubel – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Caroline Seger, Sweden

Sweden’s veteran captain, Seger has over 230 caps for the national team after debuting in 2005. She is one of the most enduring figures in women’s soccer. However, she is likely playing at her final World Cup. She has fared through the ups and downs of the national team and will likely be the first piece to leave in a new era of transition. Could she inspire a deep run with her swan song campaign, especially after their silver medal performance at the 2020 Olympics?

Group H

WALSALL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Cho So-Hyun of Tottenham Hotspur wins a header during the FA Women’s Super League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Poundland Bescot Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Cho So-hyun, South Korea

A veteran presence for the South Korean team, Cho has been with the national team since 2007. Currently playing in the WSL for Tottenham Hotspur, she brings with her the experience of playing in a top league. However, she is a veteran of multiple World Cups and is widely considered one of South Korea’s finest-ever players. Another player potentially in their swan song, she could inspire a deep run by the Koreans. Furthermore, the South Koreans will be looking to get back to the knockouts after falling in the groups in 2019.

