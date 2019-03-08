Women's soccer
- SportsUSWNT Falls To Lowest-Ever World RankingThe team has dropped to 4th in the latest FIFA rankings.By Ben Mock
- SportsUSWNT Head Coach Search Down To Three NamesTony Gustavsson, Joe Montemurro, and Laura Harvey are considered the top candidates for the job.By Ben Mock
- SportsLuis Rubiales Scandal: Court Ruling Prevents Government From Suspending Soccer PresidentRubiales remains the head of the RFEF for the time being.By Ben Mock
- SportsHead Coach And GM Of USWNT Both ResignIt's dawn of a new era for women's soccer in the US.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Jamaica Stun France On Day FourSalvaged wins and shocking draws as we near the end of the first round-robin.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Penalties Galore On Day ThreePenalties, Penalties, Penalties.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: One Player To Watch From Every Group8 of the most exciting players to watch over the next month.By Ben Mock
- Sports2023 Women's World Cup: Everything You Need To KnowThe 9th Women's World Cup begins on July 20.By Ben Mock
- SportsCarli Lloyd Reportedly Considering Pursuit Of NFL Career In 2020Lloyd has a desire to become a kicker someday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Team Offers Women's Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Kicker GigThe role would only be for the pre-season.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersMegan Rapinoe Scores Travis Scott AJ1s & More During "Sneaker Shopping"See what the World Cup champ copped during her visit to Stadium Goods.By Kyle Rooney
- Sports2019 ESPYS Winners List & Red Carpet Photo Round-UpA who's who of the sports world.By Erika Marie
- SportsMegan Rapinoe Roasts USWNT Critics For Questioning Celebration: WatchAlex Morgan came under fire for her tea celebration against England.By Alexander Cole
- SportsU.S. Women's Soccer Team Suing USSF Over Gender DiscriminationThe women's team believes they deserve to be paid like their male counterparts.By Alexander Cole