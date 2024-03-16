Emma Hayes Apologizes For Calling Teammate Relationships "Inappropriate"

Incoming USWNT manager Emma Hayes has apologized for calling relationships between teammates "inappropriate". "I want to be clear to everybody in the room, I don't want to create any more clickbait headlines for you guys. I think sometimes that becomes the case when we have honest conversations about things. Of course, I'm disappointed about that. Of course, Jess and I have had a conversation today as I have with other players in the team. They know exactly who I am and what my intentions were. But I have to expect that -- I'm supposed to be the most well-trained, non-clickbait coach and I let myself down yesterday. I didn't think it was right for me to use the term 'inappropriate' for the players," Hayes said.

Hayes had called teammate relationships "inappropriate" while responding to a question about player-coach relationships. However, despite the subsequent "clickbait headlines" it spawned, her stance was rooted in nothing but team cohesion. One player's in the team, one's not in the team. One might be in the last year of their contract, one might not be. We all know, those of us that have been in the women's game for a long period of time, those things have been happening in dressing rooms. Longer term, it would be ideal [to get to a place] where you don't have to deal with that. We're dealing with human beings. We do talk about it internally," Hayes reasoned.

Read More: Fans Call Out "Neighborhood Talk" For Comparing Joie Chavis & Trevon Diggs To Draya Michele & Jalen Green

USWNT Drops To Lowest-Ever World Ranking

Elsewhere, Hayes - who will take over the US National Team in June - will inherit a USWNT squad that just fell to its lowest-ever world ranking. Despite winning the inaugural Women's Gold Cup. The US won the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Brazil. However, the team's 2-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage is believed to be what caused their drop in the rankings. The USWNT is now fourth behind Spain, England, and France.

Prior to the loss to Mexico, the USWNT were 40-1 against their southern neighbor. The previous sole loss came in 2010. Furthermore, the two goals they conceded to Mexico were the first goals the US had conceded to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches. "I think it just shows how far the game is coming and there's no easy games anymore. And if we don't take care of business and we don't execute, this is to be expected," interim head coach Twila Kilgore said after the loss.

Read More: Sam Mewis, USWNT Star, Retires

[via]