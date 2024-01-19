Sam Mewis, USWNT Star, Retires

Sam Mewis, a decade-long fixture of the US Women's National Soccer Team, has announced her retirement from professional football at 31. "Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires. Though this isn't what I wanted, this is the only path forward for me. I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey. Soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people. To all my family, friends, teammates, and fans, I truly feel that we did this together and I'm extremely grateful," Mewis wrote in a statement.

Nicknamed the "Tower of Power", Mewis earned 83 caps for the US and scored 24 goals. That included a brace against Thailand at the 2019 World Cup during a match the US won 13-0. At the club level, Mewis won three NWSL titles (one with the defunct Western New York Flash and two with the North Carolina Courage). She also won a Women's FA Cup in England with Manchester City. Furthermore, Mewis' next move has already been announced. Soon after her retirement announcement, she was unveiled as the editor-in-chief for women's soccer at the Men In Blazers media network.

Sam Mewis Latest USWNT Star To Retire

However, Mewis is just the latest big-name USWNT star to retire over the last 12 months. Ali Krieger was able to go out on top, winning a NWSL title with Gotham FC to end her career in 2023. Krieger made over 100 appearances for the national team between 2008 and 2019.

Also hanging up her boots in 2023 was Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe announced that she would be retiring at the end of the 2023 season on July 8. "It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along," she wrote on Twitter. That means the upcoming World Cup will be her last. Furthermore, Rapinoe's final game will occur sometime in October or November, based on how well the Reign performs this season. The team entered as the defending NWSL Shield holders. The Reign would finish runners-up to Krieger and Gotham.

