USWNT Head Coach Search Down To Three Names

The search for the next head coach of the US Women's National Soccer Team is down to three names. The latest update is according to sources who spoke with The Athletic. While other names may remain on the shortlist, Tony Gustavsson, Joe Montemurro, and Laura Harvey are believed to be the top three names for the selection committee. The position has been vacant since Vlatko Andonovski resigned following a dismal outing at the Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Gustavsson is currently the head coach of the Australian Women's National Team. Furthermore, he spent a combined six years as a USWNT assistant coach under Jill Ellis. Joe Montemurro currently coaches Juventus' women's team in Italy. He has no international coaching experience. However, he carries a lot of weight as a former coach of Arsenal's women's team in England. Finally, there is Laura Harvey, the current coach of OL Reign in the NWSL. Harvey has a wealth of international experience, having run England's youth set-up, the US U20 women's team, and worked as an assistant coach for the senior women's team as well.

Who Is The Favorite For The USWNT Job?

According to The Athletic's sources, Gustavsson is the selection committee's preferred choice. However, Gustavsson has expressed a reluctance to leave Australia, with whom he is contracted through the 2024 Olympics. The second choice would be Montemurro. However, he has no international experience, as mentioned. This could be a turn-off for the committee. The USWNT just endured one of the worst periods in its history with a coach who took the job with no international experience.

Finally, there is Harvey. She might be the third-choice candidate right now, but she may also be the best person for the job. The committee may be wary of hiring from the NWSL again after Andonovski. However, Harvey has a wealth of international experience that Andonovski didn't have. Furthermore, Harvey has some of the best experience with the current USWNT talent pool, as well as the domestic US pool. However, the committee is giving themselves plenty of time to decide. US Soccer director Matt Crocker has stated that the federation wants a new coach in place before the team's two games against China in early December.

