Donald Trump Offers Unhinged Response To USWNT Loss

Donald Trump is someone who has always been extremely petty. Although he used to be the President of the United States, he doesn’t exactly act like it. Instead, he is mostly a walking blunder who pisses people off with his every move. However, his base still loves him, and if the Republican Primary were to start today, he would win in a landslide. Consequently, he always acts in a bold fashion on Truth Social. His press releases are the stuff of legend, and he never holds back.

On Sunday, Trump decided to go off on the United States Women’s National Team. As many of you already know, they lost to Sweden at the Women’s World Cup. Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick, and given her political stances, many Republicans were quick to hate on her. In fact, it felt like the so-called “Patriots” were rooting against the United States. Not so patriotic, indeed. In the Truth Social statement below, you can see just how much contempt Trump has for the team. Moreover, his ramblings came across as extremely unhinged.

Read More: Donald Trump Rants About Judge Who Denied Extension Request: “NO WAY!!!”

Donald Trump Sounds Off

lmao this is so deranged pic.twitter.com/Sg5BO8YTrL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

“The “shocking and totally unexpected” loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump wrote. “Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA.” While many felt the celebration of a team’s failure to lack decorum, others felt like it was a necessary message. Those would be the same people overdosing on Fox News every night.

Now, the Women’s World Cup marches on as there are still some Round of 16 games to be played. Let us know what you think of Trump and his statement, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Donald Trump Condemns Nancy Pelosi To “Someday Live In HELL”