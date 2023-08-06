Donald Trump Rants About Judge Who Denied Extension Request: “NO WAY!!!”

Donald Trump recently hopped on Truth Social, going on a strongly worded rant about Jack Smith and Judge Tanya S. Chutkan. The former president appeared in court for his third indictment recently, and Special Counsel Smith requested that a protective order be issued. The protective order is supposed to limit what Trump and his team can say publicly about the case. Chutkan then ordered Trump’s team to respond by Monday (August 7), and to pitch any amendments. Trump’s team later asked for an extension, which the judge denied. Based on his recent posts, Trump doesn’t appear too happy about it.

“THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,” Trump wrote. ”EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF [sic] D.C.”

Trump Says If He’s Elected He’ll Fire IRS Agents Hired By Joe Biden

He continued in another post, “DERANGED JACK SMITH AND OUR HIGHLY PARTISAN, AND VERY CORRUPT, DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE, COULD HAVE BROUGHT THIS BIDIN ‘OPPONENT’ CASE YEARS AGO, BUT CHOSE TO WAIT AND BRING IT RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NO WAY!!!” “I HOPE YOU ARE WATCHING AMERICA,” he also wrote. “OUR COUNTRY IS BEING DESTROYED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Chutkan’s been met with a ton of backlash from Trump’s supporters in recent days, which is to be expected. She’s previously given out sentences to rioters from the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, and was appointed by Barack Obama. With that being said, Trump’s new rant serves as a great example as to why the protective order was requested. In other Trump news, he also recently claimed he’d fire IRS agents hired by President Joe Biden if elected. “I will say ‘no’ to 87,000 IRS agents who want to take your money and destroy your lives,” he told a crowd.

