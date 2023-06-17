Donald Trump Labels Himself “The King” In Latest Rant
Donald Trump described himself as “the king” during his latest rant on his Truth Social platform. The former president had been discussing the news that MSNBC beat out Fox News in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic for the prior week on prime time. The feat snapped a 120-week winning streak for the conservative outlet.
“Well, it’s happened, just as I predicted,” Trump began, before adding, “The Golden Goose that was so beautiful is being slaughtered by Fools. MAGA has left Fox for more promising ‘prairies.’ Long live the King. The only solution for Fox News is to bring back Trump Allies and MAGA—Backing No Personality Ron DeSanctimonious has been a disaster….”
Donald Trump Speaks At The RNC
He continued: “….Also—Do not broadcast negative ads against Republican and Conservative Candidates by Perverts and Misfits like the Failing Lincoln Project, and others. Roger Ailes never allowed that—And neither should a new and less successful Fox. Big turnoff! MSDNC and Fake News CNN will never allow positive Republican ads or hit pieces on Crooked Joe Biden. Fox must get smart fast before it’s too late. Only ‘TRUMP’ can save Fox News. It is in freefall!”
Trump’s Truth Social rant comes days after he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to the mishandling of classified documents. In total, Trump faces 37 criminal charges including counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements, among others. The worst of the offenses carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.
