Donald Trump Crashes Wedding Hours After Entering Third Indictment Plea

August 3 was a pretty bad day for Donald Trump. He appeared in court to plead on his third indictment. These charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election through “unlawful means”. In particular, the charges related to the January 6 insurrection during which Trump’s supporters attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election results. Trump of course pled not guilty. However, that news was immediately undermined by what happened next.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, decided to give an interview to Fox News after the arraignment. During that interview, Habba stated that Trump was aware that he had lost the election and that what he was doing was illegal. Lawyers don’t typically admit that their client, especially one who just pled not guilty, is in fact guilty. Meanwhile, Trump reportedly threw a bit of a tantrum about his treatment in the courtroom. “I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly, was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes, was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump.’” reported CNN‘s Kaitlan Collins. However, Trump seemingly bounced back with a surprise wedding appearance.

Read More: Trump indictment could affect YSL RICO trial

Trump Crashes Golf Club Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

In videos that emerged late on August 3, Trump appeared to return to his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey after the proceedings in DC. Turns out, there was a wedding going on at the club when Trump arrived. So, needing some simps to boost his ego, Trump decided to crash the party. Entering the room to chants of “USA”, Trump immediately took over proceedings at the event. “I heard so much about this couple,” Trump said in a toast. The bride is totally beautiful, and you’re even more beautiful today.” Reports also indicate that Trump posed for photos with the bride and groom later in the night.

Despite the celebrations, things continue to mount up against the embattled former President. At the time of writing, he has been indicted on nearly 80 charges across multiple investigations. In the coming weeks, more charges are expected to come from an indictment in the state of Georgia. That indictment also stems from claims of election interference, with Trump accused of attempting to pressure state officials into overturning the state’s 2020 results.

[via]