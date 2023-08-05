YSL RICO Trial: Jury Selection To Continue Next Week

Jury selection is set to continue between August 7 and 10 in the sprawling YSL RICO trial in Georgia. At the time of writing, 108 potential jurors have been assessed. Per Jozef Papp of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, August 4 saw two jurors assessed. Juror 106 was excused due to hardship. The man’s wife had narrowly avoided the spree killing committed by Brian Nichols at Fulton County Courthouse in 2005. Meanwhile, Juror 108 was deemed suitable for the jury pool. Despite attending Young Thug concerts and knowing some of the defendant’s family members, Judge Glanville believed the man when he said he could be fair and impartial.

However, the next two weeks appear to be very busy in the case. “#YSL Jury selection will continue over the next week (Aug. 7-10). Hearing relating to attorney Eric Johnson on Aug. 11. Judge Glanville was asked about the following week (Aug. 14-18) schedule – “There are some things that are playing out that I have to take into account,” Papp tweeted.

Busy Few Weeks For YSL Trial And Georgia Legal System

Judge Glanville was asked about the following week (Aug. 14-18) schedule – "There are some things that are playing out that I have to take into account.” @ajc — Jozsef Papp (@JozsefPapp_) August 4, 2023

As indicated by Papp, Judge Glanville has devoted another three days in the coming week to jury selection. It is still unclear when the jury will be seated in the case. At the time of writing, jury selection has been progressing since January. However, next Friday (August 11) will be dedicated to a hearing related to Eric Johnson. Johnson had previously served as the attorney for YSL defendant Christian Eppinger. However, Johnson was taken into custody after it was discovered that he had allowed Eppinger to use his laptop to send messages to people out of custody. This included a Fulton County Deputy that Eppinger was romantically linked to and who was helping Eppinger run a smuggling ring.

However, it also appears that Glanville is predicting a disruption in the case starting the week of August 14. In all likelihood, this relates to the impending indictment of former President Donald Trump. President Trump is expected to receive new indictments in the state of Georgia after attempting to pressure state officials into overturning the state’s 2020 election results. Georgia’s voting for President Biden was a key factor in Trump’s loss. In the weeks that followed the election, claims and evidence emerged showing Trump attempting to force Georgia officials to change their election results to favor him.

