Donald Trump promised to pay for “food for everyone!” at Miami’s Cuban restaurant, Versailles, earlier this week but left without actually paying for anyone to have a meal. The Miami New Times reports that, despite the offer, Trump only stayed for just minutes, giving no patrons enough time to place any orders that he could go through with covering.

“It turns out no one got anything. Not even a cafecito to-go,” the outlet noted from a source who remarked that the former President stayed for too short of a time to place an order. When reached out for comment by Newsweek, a Versailles said, “Sorry, I don’t know about that,” and promptly hung up. Jorge Masvidal was also present at the restaurant.

Donald Trump Addresses Supporters In New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 13: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump pled not guilty in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

When asked for comment, a Trump spokesperson told PEOPLE: “President Trump was very enthused and very appreciative to the family at Versailles Restaurant for welcoming him this week. At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves. Campaign advance team members paid for the to-go meals purchased, and there were no unpaid tabs. President Trump looks forward to returning soon!”

Trump’s appearance at Versailles comes after he pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal offenses following his indictment by a federal grand jury, last week. Among the worst charges are counts of retaining classified information, obstructing justice, and making false statements, among others. Some of the offenses carry prison sentences of up to 20 years.

