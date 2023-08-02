Plies Roasts Donald Trump Over Latest Indictment: “Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!!”

Plies came at Donald Trump on social media, earlier this week, after the United States Justice Department announced criminal charges against the former president regarding lies about the 2020 election results as well as the January 6th riot. The rapper addressed the situation during a video on his Instagram page.

“How U Get Indicted For The 3rd Time???” he captioned his clip, while adding numerous laughing emoji’s. “Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!! #Plies.” In the video, he further said: “You done got indicted for the third time, you done got indicted for the third time. Trump your pussy-ass got indicted for the third time, how the hell you get indicted for the third time? Hey Trump, ain’t no muthafucka got indicted three times in the history of indictment. Ain’t no muthafuckin’ body got indicted three muthafuckin’ times… three muthafuckin’ times. What you think this is, muthafuckin’ spades?”

Justice Department Brings Forth Indictment Against Donald Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to members of the media at the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2023. Donald Trump was indicted on August 1, 2023, over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election — the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the Instagram post, Plies went at Trump in multiple tweets on Wednesday. He theorized that Trump will attempt to win reelection before he can face punishment for any of his crimes.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith spent months investigating Trump prior to the announcement of the charges. According to the Associated Press, he noted: “The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Plies Goes At Donald Trump

Regarding the latest indictment, Trump is due in court on Thursday. He, as well as his supporters, have already begun labeling it another politically motivated series of charges.

