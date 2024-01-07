Plies Slams Donald Trump On Anniversary Of Capitol Riot

Plies called out Donald Trump and his supporters on Twitter, Saturday, while reflecting on the anniversary of the infamous riot at the United States Capitol Building in 2021. In doing so, he labeled January 6th as "Donald Trump Day."

"It Takes A Sick Person To Think This Is Ok!!!!" he captioned a video of the incident. "Jan. 6th Donald Trump Day!!!! [United States flag emoji] One Of The Darkest Dayz In American History!!! A Vote For Him Is A Vote For This Behavior!!!! Use Your Vote However U Choose!!!! God Bless America!!!!! #Plies #KingCircleHat #TheHappiez #Jan6."

Plies Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 16: Rapper Plies performs at Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Users shared plenty of positive replies in response to Plies' post. "Plies appreciate you using your platform. For this type of media. It's definitely needed," one fan wrote. Another posted: "MAGA loves the chaos, violence, and racism. They showed up on Jan 6th to overthrow the government and now try to gaslight the US into not believing they saw what everyone saw. MAGA going MAGA." It's far from the first time Plies has targeted the former president on social media. Check out his latest message below.

Plies Reflects On January 6th

Donald Trump is currently running for re-election against Joe Biden; however, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he is disqualified from holding office back in December and therefore can't be listed on the primary ballot. His campaign plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Be on the lookout for further updates on Plies as well as the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

