Donald Trump Announces Rally On Anniversary Of January 6 Capitol Attack

Donald Trump recently announced plans to hold a “commit to caucus” rally in Iowa next month. The kicker is that the event will take place on the third anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot, which saw hundreds of his supporters storm the building. The attack resulted in countless arrests, several injuries, multiple deaths, and more.

While the timing of the event appears to be intentional, the Chairman of Iowa's republican party Thad Nearmyer insists that it's merely a coincidence. “When they first announced it was on Jan. 6, I didn’t even think anything of it,” he told The Daily Beast earlier this week. “And then a little bit later it kind of occurred to me that that date has some significance. “

Thad Nearmyer "Didn't Think Anything" Of January 6 Rally

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

“I would imagine that will get brought up by him,” Nearmyer added. While the event stands out as the deadliest since the War of 1812, he downplayed it in his conversation with the outlet, claiming “It wasn’t nearly as big of a deal as it was made out to be." News of Trump's January 6, 2024 rally comes after Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, announced that the disgraced former president has been removed from the state's Presidential primary ballot. Bellows cited a 14th Amendment clause that prevents "insurrectionists" from running for President.

Colorado tried to do something similar earlier this month, but he's now back on the ballot after the state's republican party appealed the decision. What do you think of Donald Trump holding a rally on the third anniversary of the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

