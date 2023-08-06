Donald Trump Condemns Nancy Pelosi To “Someday Live In HELL”

Donald Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi in an unhinged rant on Truth Social, Sunday, after the congresswoman compared Trump’s lack of characteristic enthusiasm during his arraignment on Thursday to that of a “sad puppy.” Pelosi had spoken about Trump’s latest indictment while appearing on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Report.

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. ‘I saw a scared puppy,’ she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that,” Trump began in his post. He added: “I wasn’t ‘scared.’ Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented ps*cho who will someday live in HELL!”

Read More: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Slammed With DUI

Nancy Pelosi During Donald Trump’s 2019 State Of The Union

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence applaud President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

From there, Trump published more posts about his latest indictment. Escalating to all-caps, the former president continued: “NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C. THERE ARE MANY REASONS FOR THIS, BUT JUST ONE IS THAT I AM CALLING FOR A FEDERAL TAKEOVER OF THIS FILTHY AND CRIME RIDDEN EMBARRASSMENT TO OUR NATION, WHERE MURDERS HAVE JUST SHATTERED THE ALL TIME RECORD, OTHER VIOLENT CRIMES HAVE NEVER NEEN WORSE, AND TOURISTS HAVE FLED. THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, & FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!”

Donald Trump Calls Out Nancy Pelosi

For his third indictment, Trump faces four charges in regard to his efforts to maintain the presidency despite his 2020 election loss. They are in reference to January 6, 2021, and the infamous Capitol riot.

Read More: Donald Trump Jr. Trends After Making Fun Of Paul Pelosi With Halloween Costume Post

[Via]