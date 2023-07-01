2023 Women’s World Cup: Jamaica Stun France On Day Four

We are now four days into the 2023 Women’s World Cup and what a tournament it has been so far. While many of the results have gone the way that most expected, we have been blessed with a few shocks and surprises already. While Day Three was all about the ever-present penalty kick, Day Four was all about survival and shock results.

Jamaica Holds France To A Draw

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 23: Khadija Shaw of Jamaica in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Norvik Alaverdian ATPImages/Getty Images)

There was a lot of discussion about the potential, and problems, of Jamaica entering the World Cup. They were seen as a team that could potentially play spoiler. However, they would have to overcome their battle for equality with their own governing body. Well play spoiler they did, holding France to a 0-0 draw. The defensively resolute Reggae Girlz continually frustrated the French throughout the game. However, Jamaica didn’t come away completely unscathed. Team captain Bunny Shaw was sent off deep into stoppage time, meaning she will miss the team’s next game against Panama.

Sweden Survive South Africa

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 23: Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden heads to score her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Sweden needed a stoppage-time goal from Amanda Ilestedt to deny South Africa a point. The African champions actually took the lead through a Hildah Magaia goal in the 49th minute. Transitioning to defense, they looked well on their way to their first-ever World Cup win. However, goals from Fridolina Rolfö and Ilestedt in the last 25 minutes of the game snatched away that victory in the most heartbreaking fashion. Despite the loss, it goes to show that the parity has not been weakened by letting more teams in this year.

USWNT Smashes TV Ratings

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Sophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

Despite the World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand, fans have not been deterred from tuning in from the United States. 6.2 million viewers tuned in for the US’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam on July 22. That number meant the game was the most-watched soccer event in the US since last year’s Men’s World Cup Final. Furthermore, Fox reported that the audience peaked at 6.5 million in the final 15 minutes of the match. There was also a touching moment in the US’ win. Former Stanford player Sophia Smith imitated the celebration of former Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer. Meyer took her own life in March 2022.

Day Five Preview

Italy v Argentina (Group G)

Germany v Morocco (Group H)

Brazil v Panama (Group F)

Colombia v South Korea (Group H)

