2023 Women’s World Cup: Penalties Galore On Day Three

We’re three days into the 2023 Women’s World Cup and what a tournament it’s been already. Day Two saw Canada miss a chance to make history as well as several crucial injury updates, both good and bad. However, Day Three has brought us massive results, and of course the word of the day – penalties.

VAR Brings Penalties Galore

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 22: Georgia Stanway of England runs with the ball during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

We are nine games into the tournament at the time of writing and of those nine, all of them have included at least one penalty. The sharp spike in spot kicks comes as the tournament embraces VAR technology for the first time. However, the rise in penalties, which have been the deciding factor in two games, has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Japan Win Big

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Hinata Miyazawa of Japan controls the ball against Margaret Belemu of Zambia during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group C match between Zambia and Japan at Waikato Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Zambia, who won so many hearts at the Olympics two years ago, are having a terrible World Cup. They lost both their starting goalkeeper and a key midfield piece to major injuries, leaving them short-handed against a resurgent Japanese team. Japan took full advantage of this, recording the biggest win of the tournament so far as they beat Zambia 5-0.

Megan Rapinoe Wins 200th Cap

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 22: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States jumps over a defender during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images )

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will serve as Megan Rapinoe’s swansong after she announced her impending retirement. The US’ 3-0 win over Vietnam, in which Rapinoe came off the bench, served as the veteran player’s 200th national team cap. Rapinoe is still recovering from injury, hence the decision to limit her minutes at the start of the tournament.

England Survive Upstart Haiti

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 22: Melchie Dumornay of Haiti controls the ball whilst under pressure from Keira Walsh of England during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Brisbane / Meaanjin, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

European champions England were lucky to escape with all three points after coming up against an upstart Haiti team making their World Cup debut. A 29th-minute penalty was the only thing to separate the two sides. Even then, the penalty had to be taken after the Haitian keeper, Kerly Theus, was ruled to have come off her line early. The World Cup debutants had several close chances but were always denied by English keeper Mary Earps.

New Zealand Team Evacuated After Fire

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEELAND – JULY 20: New Zealand team prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 Group A match between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park on July 20, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

New Zealand’s national team has had to evacuate their hotel after a fire broke out late on Saturday night. “[We] can confirm that the Football Ferns team and staff have been temporarily evacuated from the Pullman Hotel, their team base for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, due to a fire. All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for,” a statement from New Zealand Football read. The team isn’t due back on the pitch until July 25. However, it’s the last thing that any team would want.

Day Four Preview

Netherlands v Portugal (Group E)

France v Jamaica (Group F)

Sweden v South Africa (Group G)

