2023 Women’s World Cup: Canada Miss Chance To Make History On Day Two

Day One of the 2023 Women’s World Cup saw a mass shooting hours before the tournament began, as well as the first-ever tournament win for New Zealand. As expected, the action didn’t let up on Day Two. There were missed chances, surprising results, and new controversies.

Read More: One player to watch in every group of the Women’s World Cup

Canada’s Sinclair Misses Chance To Make History

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: Christine Sinclair of Canada in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

During Canada’s somewhat surprising 0-0 draw with Nigeria, living legend Christine Sinclair missed a chance to make history. Making her international debut in 2000, Sinclair is appearing in her sixth World Cup. And in the 50th minute, VAR awarded the North American side a penalty. If Sinclair could convert, she would become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups. However, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved the spot kick and the Nigerian defense proven too resilient for the defending Olympic champions.

Fans Blast Commentator For Sexist Remark

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 20: Australia’s Katrina Gorry is tackled by Republic of Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia on July 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Australian commentator David Basheer found himself in hot water as comments he made during Australia’s day one win over Ireland began to circulate online. After noting a tackle by Australia’s Katrina Gorry, Basheer remarked “Motherhood hasn’t blunted her competitive instincts.” However, the comment did not go down well with fans, who accused Basheer of reducing Gorry to her role as a mother. Meanwhile, others quickly became tired of the number of times the number of mothers on the pitch was noted. “I swear to god if one more commentator makes a comment about how many mums are on the Matildas team I’m going to punch a hole in the wall. How many dads in the Socceroos mate?,” lamented journalist Matilda Boseley.

Zambia Lose Grace Chanda For Whole World Cup

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 17: Grace Chanda of Zambia poses during the official FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session on July 17, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Bad news for Zambia as midfielder Grace Chanda was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. “Grace Chanda has been taken ill and unfortunately she is out of the tournament. We have done everything we can to help her, she is getting all the attention she needs but she won’t be able to take part,” team doctor Faith Chibeza said. It’s the second major blow for the African side, who lost starting goalkeeper Hazel Nali to a leg injury last week. Zambia begin their tournament against Japan on July 22.

Megan Rapinoe And Rose Lavelle To See Limited Minutes

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 21: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States takes a selfie during the team’s stadium familiarisation at Eden Park on July 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images)

Two-time defending champions The United States begin their hunt for a historic three-peat on July 22 against Vietnam. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has picked a side that includes 14 World Cup debutants. However, there are plenty of veteran faces to help anchor the squad. Two of those veterans, Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, will play limited minutes in the US’ opening games. This is to ensure fitness levels are maintained. Both players are returning from fairly substantial injuries. Meanwhile, Julie Ertz has been declared fully fit ahead of the first match.

Day Three Preview

Zambia v Japan (Group C)

England v Haiti (Group D)

Denmark v China (Group D)

USA v Vietnam (Group E)

[via]