2023 Women’s World Cup: Canada Miss Chance To Make History On Day Two

Day One of the 2023 Women’s World Cup saw a mass shooting hours before the tournament began, as well as the first-ever tournament win for New Zealand. As expected, the action didn’t let up on Day Two. There were missed chances, surprising results, and new controversies.
Canada’s Sinclair Misses Chance To Make History
During Canada’s somewhat surprising 0-0 draw with Nigeria, living legend Christine Sinclair missed a chance to make history. Making her international debut in 2000, Sinclair is appearing in her sixth World Cup. And in the 50th minute, VAR awarded the North American side a penalty. If Sinclair could convert, she would become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups. However, Chiamaka Nnadozie saved the spot kick and the Nigerian defense proven too resilient for the defending Olympic champions.
Fans Blast Commentator For Sexist Remark
Australian commentator David Basheer found himself in hot water as comments he made during Australia’s day one win over Ireland began to circulate online. After noting a tackle by Australia’s Katrina Gorry, Basheer remarked “Motherhood hasn’t blunted her competitive instincts.” However, the comment did not go down well with fans, who accused Basheer of reducing Gorry to her role as a mother. Meanwhile, others quickly became tired of the number of times the number of mothers on the pitch was noted. “I swear to god if one more commentator makes a comment about how many mums are on the Matildas team I’m going to punch a hole in the wall. How many dads in the Socceroos mate?,” lamented journalist Matilda Boseley.
Zambia Lose Grace Chanda For Whole World Cup
Bad news for Zambia as midfielder Grace Chanda was hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. “Grace Chanda has been taken ill and unfortunately she is out of the tournament. We have done everything we can to help her, she is getting all the attention she needs but she won’t be able to take part,” team doctor Faith Chibeza said. It’s the second major blow for the African side, who lost starting goalkeeper Hazel Nali to a leg injury last week. Zambia begin their tournament against Japan on July 22.
Megan Rapinoe And Rose Lavelle To See Limited Minutes
Two-time defending champions The United States begin their hunt for a historic three-peat on July 22 against Vietnam. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has picked a side that includes 14 World Cup debutants. However, there are plenty of veteran faces to help anchor the squad. Two of those veterans, Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle, will play limited minutes in the US’ opening games. This is to ensure fitness levels are maintained. Both players are returning from fairly substantial injuries. Meanwhile, Julie Ertz has been declared fully fit ahead of the first match.
Day Three Preview
- Zambia v Japan (Group C)
- England v Haiti (Group D)
- Denmark v China (Group D)
- USA v Vietnam (Group E)
