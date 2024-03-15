USWNT Falls To Lowest-Ever World Ranking

The team has dropped to 4th in the latest FIFA rankings.

BYBen Mock
United States v Mexico: Group A - 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup

The USWNT has fallen to its lowest-ever world ranking despite winning the inaugural Women's Gold Cup. The US won the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Brazil. However, the team's 2-0 loss to Mexico in the group stage is believed to be what caused their drop in the rankings. The USWNT is now fourth behind Spain, England, and France.

Prior to the loss to Mexico, the USWNT were 40-1 against their southern neighbor. The previous sole loss came in 2010. Furthermore, the two goals they conceded to Mexico were the first goals the US had conceded to a CONCACAF opponent in 33 matches. "I think it just shows how far the game is coming and there's no easy games anymore. And if we don't take care of business and we don't execute, this is to be expected," interim head coach Twila Kilgore said after the loss.

USWNT Still Finding Consistency After World Cup Loss

As Kilgore noted, the USWNT has spent the last year learning that there are no longer any easy matches in women's soccer. At last summer's World Cup, the USWNT only beat Vietnam. The team drew their other two group matches against the Netherlands and Portugal. Portugal actually came a post's width away from beating the US, which would have eliminated the defending world champions in the group stage.

Furthermore, this was followed by the team crashing out in the Round of 16 against Sweden. The US had 22 shots against the European side. In fact, the US had more shots on target (11) than the Swedes had total shots (9). However, it wasn't enough. The Swedes played their signature style of ultra-defensive football that has frustrated the Americans in the past. Regulation and extra time both came and went with no goals, meaning it was going to penalties. A string of late misses from the Americans, including sky-high efforts from Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith, gave the Swedes the chance to win. Lina Hurtig's effort initially looked like it had been saved. However, it bounced back across the line to give Sweden the win. Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović was named Woman of the Match for her record-breaking 11-save performance.

About The Author
Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture. With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.
