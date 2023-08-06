Women’s World Cup: USWNT Crashes Out

The US Women’s National Team has suffered their worst-ever finish at a World Cup, crashing out of the 2023 tournament in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. It had been a disappointing tournament overall for the two-time defending champions, who failed to score in three of the four matches they played. All three of the team’s tournament goals came in their opening match against Vietnam. Over the last eight World Cups, the US has averaged 17.3 goals a tournament.

That’s not to say there weren’t chances to beat Sweden. The US had 22 shots against the European side. In fact, the US had more shots on target (11) than the Swedes had total shots (9). However, it wasn’t enough as the Swedes played their signature style of ultra-defensive football that has frustrated the Americans in the past. Regulation and extra time both came and went with no goals, meaning it was going to penalties. A string of late misses from the Americans, including sky-high efforts from Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith, gave the Swedes the chance to win. Lina Hurtig’s effort initially looked like it had been saved but it bounced back across the line to give Sweden the win. Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović was named Woman of the Match for her record-breaking 11-save performance.

What’s Next For the USWNT?

Soon enough, the blame game will begin. A lot of fault can be put on the shoulders of head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Andonovski made a lot of bizarre choices during the tournament and seemed completely unable to figure out a way past the Swedish defense. However, it was also an incredibly inexperienced squad that never really appeared to fully click. More changes will come, with Megan Rapinoe already announcing her retirement and Julie Ertz confirming hers after the loss.

The US is already qualified for the 2024 Olympic tournament in Paris. There, the US will look to bounce back from a disappointing bronze medal finish in Tokyo two years ago. It’s unclear what the team will look like – it’s likely that we haven’t had the last of the veteran retirements. However, what is clear is that something just isn’t working within the US National Team and if they don’t want it to become a persistent problem, they need to figure out what that is.

