Women’s World Cup: Jamaica Makes History With Knockouts Qualification

Jamaica made history at the 2023 Women’s World Cup as they qualify for the knockout stage. The Reggae Girlz finished second in Group F following a 0-0 draw with Brazil. In their other two group-stage matches, the team drew France 0-0 and beat Panama 1-0. In qualifying for the Round of 16, Jamaica made it out of the group stage for the first time. At their World Cup debut in 2019, the Reggae Girlz lost all three matches, including a 3-0 loss to Brazil. Furthermore, they become the first Caribbean nation to qualify for the knockout stages in the history of the tournament.

It’s a truly amazing feat for a team that just weeks before the tournament was fighting its national soccer association over discriminatory treatment and unpaid wages. Despite this, the 43rd-ranked nation in the world put on a masterful defensive display in a tough group. They kept clean sheets against two top-ten nations and by holding Brazil to a single point, sent the South American giants home before the knockouts for the first time since 1995. Jamaica will face the winners of Group H in the Round of 16.

World Gives Reggae Girlz Their Flowers

The soccer world overflowed with joy for Jamaica as the final whistle blew in Melbourne. “History👏🏿 Congrats Girls 🇯🇲🙌🏿 #ReggaeGirlz,” wrote Jamaican athletics legend Usain Bolt on X. The result also comes a day after the island nation celebrated its national day of emancipation. Jamaica will celebrate its national independence day later this week on August 6.

However, for many soccer fans, the result came with a tinge of sadness. With Brazil eliminated the legendary international career of Marta officially came to an end. Marta confirmed that the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would be her last. “Yes, it will be my last World Cup. We have to understand that a time comes for us to prioritize other things. I just have to be thankful to have lived all those years in the national team. To have the opportunity to go to another World Cup, a sixth one, for me is something surreal.” Widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Marta had been a Brazilian international since 2002.

