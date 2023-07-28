Stormzy Says He’s Backing England “All The Way” At The Women’s World Cup

England took a major step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with a 1-0 win over Denmark. While they lost talented midfielder Keira Walsh to injury, they all but booked their place in the Round of 16. It would take a catastrophic collapse against China to cause England to miss the knockouts.

England are one of the favorites to upset the US and win the tournament. They come off a maiden title at the European championships in 2022. Under the careful planning of head coach Sarina Wiegman, England has channeled the team’s golden generation of talent into an international powerhouse. The final matchday for England’s group is August 1. While many people are backing England, there are few more vocal fans than rapper Stormzy.

Stormzy Gushes About Women’s World Cup And Lionesses

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 16: (L to R) Stormzy, Emma Watson and Ncuti Gatwa pose in the evian VIP Suite on day fourteen of Wimbledon 2023 on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

Stormzy took in England’s win over Denmark at a special screen hosted by McDonald’s at King’s Cross. “They brought it home during the Euros and they really took their opportunity to shine. The country will go nuts if they win it – we’d have to have one big party to celebrate,” Stormzy said when approached by the Daily Mail. “It was fun to watch it alongside the fans. You could really feel the energy and support for the team and you can see they have really have the fire in them. Lauren James was absolutely cooking and it was a top-quality finish for her goal.” It was James’ goal that separated the two European sides. It was James’ second international goal.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is a historic tournament, with 32 teams taking part for the first time in tournament history. There have been a handful of shocking results, including Nigeria beating Australia 3-2 to put the co-hosts on the verge of elimination. McDonald’s will be hosting another free screening at Spinningfield’s in Manchester for England’s game against China on August 1.

